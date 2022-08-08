Left Menu

Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, U.N. agree shipping procedures for Ukraine grain exports

The United Nations, Turkey, Russia and Ukraine issued long-awaited procedures on Monday for merchant ships exporting Ukrainian grain and fertiliser through the Black Sea, according to a document seen by Reuters. "The Parties will not undertake any attacks against merchant vessels or other civilian vessels and port facilities engaged in this initiative," the document said.

08-08-2022
The United Nations, Turkey, Russia and Ukraine issued long-awaited procedures on Monday for merchant ships exporting Ukrainian grain and fertiliser through the Black Sea, according to a document seen by Reuters.

"The Parties will not undertake any attacks against merchant vessels or other civilian vessels and port facilities engaged in this initiative," the document said. The U.N.-brokered deal to restart Ukraine Black Sea exports is overseen by a Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) in Istanbul made up of Turkish, Russian and Ukrainian military officials and U.N. officials.

According to the procedures agreed, the JCC will provide information on the planned movement of ships through the maritime humanitarian corridor, which will be shared with Russia, Ukraine and Turkey's military to prevent incidents. "No military vessel, aircraft or UAVs (drones) will close to within 10 nautical miles of a merchant vessel transiting the maritime humanitarian corridor, excluding territorial seas of Ukraine," the document said.

