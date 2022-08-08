Left Menu

Delhi govt defers relaxations in driving test

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 23:52 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 23:52 IST
Delhi govt defers relaxations in driving test
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has deferred the implementation of some relaxations in existing norms for procuring driving licenses, sources said.

The Transport Department of the government had passed an order stating that certain existing norms for procuring driving licenses will be eased to ensure convenience to the general public from Monday onwards.

However, sources claimed that the government will deliberate on the revised criteria for Automated Driving Test Tracks before its implementation.

Sources said that Transport Minister will once again reassess the guidelines before they are implemented.

The Delhi government had issued orders to make modifications at various automated driving test tracks, in view of the rising number of instances of people flunking their tests, officials had said on Saturday.

The Transport Department had constituted a committee to look into the matter which recommended making some modifications. These modifications were supposed to come into effect from August 8.

''There were rising instances of people failing their driving tests due to things that were not concerned with driving. For instance, the width of the last circle on which two-wheeler drivers had to do spiral maneuvering was smaller than the other two circles, which meant that for safety purposes, people had to put their feet to the ground. This meant they would flunk their test,'' an official had explained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
Hubble snaps celestial cloudscape in the Orion Nebula: Check out this mesmerizing pic

Hubble snaps celestial cloudscape in the Orion Nebula: Check out this mesmer...

 Global
3
Fish passes can reconnect species with habitats blocked by dams – here’s how they work

Fish passes can reconnect species with habitats blocked by dams – here’s how...

 United States
4
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022