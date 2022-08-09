Left Menu

Chinese, Taiwanese navy boats hold close to Strait median line on Tuesday -source

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 09-08-2022 10:03 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 10:00 IST
Chinese, Taiwanese navy boats hold close to Strait median line on Tuesday -source
Representative Image.
About 20 Chinese and Taiwanese navy boats held close to the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday morning, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters.

The source said some Chinese boats briefly attempted to "press" into the unofficial buffer, while Taiwan's navy monitored the movements, in a continuation of similar maneuvering near the median line separating China and Taiwan since Aug. 1.

Several Chinese navy boats also conducted missions off Taiwan's eastern coasts on Tuesday, the source familiar with the security planning in the region said.

