China military: continue to hold drills around Taiwan on Tuesday
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 09-08-2022 10:26 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 10:25 IST
The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army said on Tuesday that it continued to hold military drills and exercises in the seas and airspace around the island of Taiwan, with a focus on blockades and resupply logistics.
