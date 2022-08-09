Left Menu

Deputy Secretary Sherman says US ''doubling down'' on Pacific

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 09-08-2022 11:09 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 11:05 IST
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman (Photo Credit: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The US is doubling down on its investment in the Pacific, said US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Tuesday as she concluded a five-nation visit to the region.

"The future will be written here in the Pacific," Sherman said at an agreement-signing event in New Zealand's capital, Wellington.

Critics have accused the US of neglecting the region and allowing China's influence to flourish.

Sherman said the US has always been a Pacific nation. She said it has been a priority for President Joe Biden to rebuild alliances and relationships around the world, and officials were using "every vehicle possible" to collaborate with Pacific partners.

"And so we are doubling down on our investment here in the Pacific," Sherman said. "Our relationships, our partnerships, regional organisations." Asked if she felt the US or China was winning the battle for influence in the region, Sherman said she didn't see it quite that way.

"It's not so much a battle," she said. "I think that countries try to have relations with every country they believe will help them move forward. And the US does not ask any country to choose between us and China, or any other country and China.'' She said the US wanted a level playing field and respect for the rules-based international order that was put in place after World War II, a system that had helped China rise and which ought to benefit all nations.

Sherman said she had discussed China among a number of topics in a meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Sherman signed agreements to collaborate more closely with New Zealand on space missions and emergency management. It was the final stop on a trip that had taken her to Samoa, Tonga, the Solomon Islands, and Australia.

Sherman spoke more about the decision of Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare to skip service on Sunday commemorating the Battle of Guadalcanal that she and other dignitaries attended.

"I told him I was sorry for him because I thought he missed an opportunity to raise up that strong partnership and the fight for freedom that allowed the Solomon Islands to exist as it is today," she said.

The Solomon Islands in April signed a security pact with China in a move that has alarmed many in the Pacific who fear it could lead to a military buildup. The US earlier this year announced plans to reopen an embassy in the Solomon Islands.

