Four Pakistani soldiers killed in suicide bombing in North Waziristan district

At least four Pakistani soldiers were killed and seven other persons injured in a suicide attack in the North Waziristan tribal district of the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military's media affairs wing said on Tuesday.

A tri-wheeler rickshaw hit the vehicle of the security forces near Pattasi check post in the Mir Ali tehsil region of the district, killing four soldiers and injuring seven, including two civilians, on Monday, the Inter-Services Public Relations Pakistan (ISPR) said.

The seven injured included three sepoys, two naik-rank troops, and two civilians, according to a statement issued by the ISPR.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, expressing grief over the suicide attack, reiterated the nation's firm resolve to root out the menace of terrorism.

Denouncing the attack, he said the terrorists will not be allowed to succeed in their sordid designs.

Recently an uptick has been observed in the attacks on the security forces by the militants in the tribal districts despite a ceasefire committed by Tehreek-Taliban Pakistan.

On July 4, at least 10 security personnel were injured when a suicide bomber attacked a convoy of security forces in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)