Delhi man stabbed to death in front of his brother, juvenile among 5 held

The statement of a witness who is the deceaseds brother was recorded in which he alleged that a quarrel took place between his brother and Bunty and his associates who attacked Balram with knifes and also fired upon him, police said.

Updated: 09-08-2022 13:52 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 13:37 IST
A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death in front of his brother allegedly by their neighbor and his associates following a quarrel in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area, police said on Tuesday. Four men have been arrested and a juvenile apprehended in connection with the incident, police said, adding that the deceased, identified as Balram, was stabbed multiple times in his stomach, chest, legs, and hands. Balram, who was earlier a taxi driver, was unemployed for the last two months, police said. The incident took place on Monday night when a quarrel broke out between Balram and his neighbor Bunty along with his associates, police said. Bunty and his associates attacked Balram with knives and also fired upon him, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said after receiving information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and found that Balram had been shifted to ABG Hospital where he was declared brought dead. The statement of a witness who is the deceased's brother was recorded in which he alleged that a quarrel took place between his brother and Bunty and his associates who attacked Balram with knifes and also fired upon him, police said. ''We have registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Moti Nagar police station. ''Five persons have been apprehended, including a juvenile who was also found involved in the incident,'' he said. Two knives have been recovered from the accused, police said.

