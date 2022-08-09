Left Menu

Punjab: Executive engineer suspended after complaints of illegal sand mining

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-08-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 13:53 IST
Punjab: Executive engineer suspended after complaints of illegal sand mining
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Punjab mining department executive engineer in Rupnagar district was suspended following complaints of illegal sand mining in his area, state minister Harjot Singh Bains said Tuesday.

The minster for mining and geology said Puneet Sharma was suspended with immediate effect on the basis of complaints and reports of illegal sand mining.

According to a government directive, mining is prohibited during Monsoon season. However, complaints of late-night mining in Khera Kalmot and other surrounding areas of Rupnagar district were brought to the notice, he stated.

''The officer failed to issue notices in time to the contractors for installing under-capacity weighing bridges which were not fit for all-sized vehicles,'' the minister said in a statement here.

The officer did not take steps to achieve the target of stopping illegal mining in the district, said Bains, adding no one will be allowed to indulge in such activities.

He said any officer found involved in illegal activities will have to face departmental action and even legal action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global
3
Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

 Russian Federation
4
Fish passes can reconnect species with habitats blocked by dams – here’s how they work

Fish passes can reconnect species with habitats blocked by dams – here’s how...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022