MP: NIA nabs two suspected JMB members in Bhopal

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 09-08-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 14:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two alleged members of the banned Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Tuesday.

The suspects, Hamidullah aka Raju Gaji and Sahadat Hussain had been on the radar after the arrest of active JMB members in March this year, Mishra told reporters.

The probe agency had recovered objectionable material from the duo's possession, he said.

According to the NIA, the duo had been apprehended from the Eintkhedi locality of Bhopal on Sunday in the case relating to the arrest of six active cadres of the JMB, including three illegal Bangladeshi immigrants from Aishbagh, Bhopal.

The accused were allegedly involved in propagating the JMB ideology and motivating the youth to carry out jihad against India, the agency said.

At least seven persons were earlier arrested in the case, it said. The arrests in March were made by the state's Special Task Force (STF) and the case was later handed over to the NIA, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

