Husband, in-laws booked for harassing woman to bear boy

A woman filed a case against her husband and in-laws for harassing her for not giving birth to a boy, police said on Tuesday. The woman, Dolly, in her complaint filed last year had alleged that her husband Sukhdev Singh along with his mother and sister used to torture and force her for medical treatments, they said.

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 09-08-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 15:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A woman filed a case against her husband and in-laws for harassing her for not giving birth to a boy, police said on Tuesday. The woman, Dolly, in her complaint filed last year had alleged that her husband Sukhdev Singh along with his mother and sister used to torture and force her for medical treatments, they said. In her complaint, she said the three used to threaten her by throwing her out of the house if she did not bear a boy. Inspector Gurjit Singh said the case has been registered after complete verification and investigation of the facts for one year. The woman in her complaint said that she tried to convince them not to press their unreasonable, unscientific and superstitious ways on her but they continued to do so. Singh said the crime against women and children wing had also gone into the details of the case and recommended the registration of the case.

