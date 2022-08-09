TN: Priest held under POCSO Act

A 48-year-old priest has been arrested in this district under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said on Tuesday.

The man was arrested based on a complaint from the Childline that he sexually harassed three children when they came to offer prayers at the church, they said.

The arrested person belonged to a church in Mandapam, police added.

