TN: Priest held under POCSO Act
PTI | Ramanathapuram | Updated: 09-08-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 16:20 IST
- Country:
- India
A 48-year-old priest has been arrested in this district under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said on Tuesday.
The man was arrested based on a complaint from the Childline that he sexually harassed three children when they came to offer prayers at the church, they said.
The arrested person belonged to a church in Mandapam, police added.
