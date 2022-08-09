Left Menu

Bird rescued from prime minister's residence after it collapsed due to dehydration

A two-member team of a wildlife body rescued a black kite from the prime ministers residence here after the raptor collapsed due to dehydration, a statement said on Tuesday. Although this was not a complicated situation, generally birds are seen on the ground due to a lack of access to water, which ultimately causes dehydration, said Geeta Seshamani, secretary and co-founder, Wildlife SOS.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 16:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

A two-member team of a wildlife body rescued a black kite from the prime minister's residence here after the raptor collapsed due to dehydration, a statement said on Tuesday. The bird is currently under observation and will be released into the wild once declared fit, Wildlife SOS said. On Tuesday morning, after security personnel stumbled upon the bird which was unable to fly and sitting on the ground due to dehydration, Wildlife SOS was alerted. After reaching the location, the two-member rescue team provided drinking water and hydrated the bird, after which it was carefully transferred to a transit facility, the non-profit organization said. ''We get numerous calls for kite rescues from across Delhi-NCR. Although this was not a complicated situation, generally birds are seen on the ground due to a lack of access to water, which ultimately causes dehydration,'' said Geeta Seshamani, secretary and co-founder, of Wildlife SOS. Over the years, Wildlife SOS has carried out several rescues from the PM house and office, it said.

