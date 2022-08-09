Left Menu

UP lawyer arrested for shooting at wife

An advocate was arrested here for allegedly shooting at his wife using a revolver that he purchased with a fake license, police said on Tuesday.The accused was identified as Arvind Mishra, a resident of the Roza police station area, they said.Mishras wife told police that he shot at her on Monday but missed the target, Circle Officer Sadar Arvind Singh said.The accused was booked on charges of attempt to murder and procuring arms using a license made through illegal means.

UP lawyer arrested for shooting at wife
An advocate was arrested here for allegedly shooting at his wife using a revolver that he purchased with a fake license, police said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Arvind Mishra, a resident of the Roza police station area, they said.

Mishra's wife told police that he shot at her on Monday but missed the target, Circle Officer (Sadar) Arvind Singh said.

The accused was booked on charges of attempt to murder and procuring arms using a license made through illegal means. He has been arrested, he said.

A revolver, a rifle, a double-barrel gun and a pistol were also recovered from Mishra's possession. It was found that he had purchased these weapons using three fake licenses, Singh said.

Nearly a dozen cases are already registered against the accused, he said.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, he said.

