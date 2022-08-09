Delhi: Man arrested for duping Sikh priest on pretext of 'kirtan' opportunity in America

A 51-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping a Sikh priest of over Rs one lakh on the pretext of providing 'kirtan' opportunity in America, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Sanjay Yadav, a resident of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, they said, adding that he was previously involved in two cases of cheating in Delhi and Mumbai. A complaint was received from Baldev Singh, a head 'granthi' at a Delhi gurudwara, where he alleged that he was contacted on WhatsApp by a person for providing 'kirtan' (devotional singing) opportunity in marriages and other cultural occasions in various cities of the United States of America, a senior police officer said. The Sikh priest transferred Rs 1.25 lakh to the bank account number given by the accused. The complainant was also duped in name of payments for visa fee and money exchange, police said. During technical analysis of call details and money transaction, it was found that the accused was operating from various locations in Indore. Raids were conducted in Indore and Yadav was apprehended on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. Yadav used SIM cards and bank accounts of his son for contacting the victim and transferring money, the DCP said.

Ten mobile phones, 11 debit cards and an Aadhaar card were recovered from his possession, police added.

