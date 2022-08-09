Left Menu

Delhi: Man arrested for duping Sikh priest on pretext of 'kirtan' opportunity in America

A 51-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping a Sikh priest of over Rs one lakh on the pretext of providing kirtan opportunity in America, police said on Tuesday. Yadav used SIM cards and bank accounts of his son for contacting the victim and transferring money, the DCP said.Ten mobile phones, 11 debit cards and an Aadhaar card were recovered from his possession, police added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 17:30 IST
Delhi: Man arrested for duping Sikh priest on pretext of 'kirtan' opportunity in America
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 51-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping a Sikh priest of over Rs one lakh on the pretext of providing 'kirtan' opportunity in America, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Sanjay Yadav, a resident of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, they said, adding that he was previously involved in two cases of cheating in Delhi and Mumbai. A complaint was received from Baldev Singh, a head 'granthi' at a Delhi gurudwara, where he alleged that he was contacted on WhatsApp by a person for providing 'kirtan' (devotional singing) opportunity in marriages and other cultural occasions in various cities of the United States of America, a senior police officer said. The Sikh priest transferred Rs 1.25 lakh to the bank account number given by the accused. The complainant was also duped in name of payments for visa fee and money exchange, police said. During technical analysis of call details and money transaction, it was found that the accused was operating from various locations in Indore. Raids were conducted in Indore and Yadav was apprehended on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. Yadav used SIM cards and bank accounts of his son for contacting the victim and transferring money, the DCP said.

Ten mobile phones, 11 debit cards and an Aadhaar card were recovered from his possession, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global
3
Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

 Russian Federation
4
Scientists detect dark matter from 12 billion years ago - and that's only 1.7 billion years after the universe's beginning

Scientists detect dark matter from 12 billion years ago - and that's only 1....

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022