CCL employee shot dead in Ramgarh

A 40-year-old employee of Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) was shot dead by three motorcycle-borne unidentified gunmen in Central Saundra Colony of Ramgarh district, police said on Tuesday.

The employee, identified as Amit Bakshi, was on way to his quarter after attending a religious cultural event when he was shot dead on Monday night.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Patratu, Birendra Kumar Chaudhary told PTI that Bakshi posted in CCL's Barka-Sayal area was shot dead by unidentified miscreants near Central Saunda residential colony.

The body has been sent for postmortem, he said. ''We are conducting raids in different locations to find out the miscreants. However, no arrest has so far been made,'' the SDPO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)