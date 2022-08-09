Karnataka Governor Gehlot visits homes of freedom fighters, honours them

On the occasion of the 80th Quit India Movement anniversary and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot on Tuesday visited the house of three freedom fighters in Bangalore and honoured them, an official release said. Revenue Minister R Ashok and Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan were also present.

Earlier in the day, the Governor went to the house of R Narayanappa, a freedom fighter residing in the 4th phase of JP Nagar and honoured him. Later, he went to the house of Sankaranarayan Rao, a freedom fighter in the Banashankari 3rd stage and honoured him with a memento and offered sweets.

After that, the Governor went to Nagabhushan Rao's house in Malleshwaram and honoured him. At this time, Nagbhushan explains the incidents of his participation in the struggle for freedom. The governor, who was informed about this, bowed his head and said, "It's our duty to respect and serve all of our freedom fighters and their families for their selfless dedication and sacrifices. Without them, we wouldn't be able to appreciate our freedom. " (ANI)

