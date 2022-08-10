New Mexico police detain suspect in probe of slayings of Muslim men
Police in New Mexico said on Tuesday they had detained a suspect believed to have been involved in the recent murder of a Muslim man in Albuquerque.
Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina wrote on Twitter that the individual detained was connected to a vehicle of interest in their investigation of four fatal shootings of Muslim men over the past nine months.
