New Mexico police detain suspect in probe of slayings of Muslim men

Police in New Mexico said on Tuesday they had detained a suspect believed to have been involved in the recent murder of a Muslim man in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina wrote on Twitter that the individual detained was connected to a vehicle of interest in their investigation of four fatal shootings of Muslim men over the past nine months.

