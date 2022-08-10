Left Menu

IED recovered in Pulwama, police say 'major tragedy averted’

Security forces averted a major tragedy Wednesday by recovering an about 30-kg improvised explosive device IED in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir just days before the 75th Independence Day, police said. 25 to 30 Kgs recovered near Tahab Crossing on Circular road in Pulwama by Police and Security Forces.

  • India

Security forces averted a major tragedy Wednesday by recovering an about 30-kg improvised explosive device (IED) in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir just days before the 75th Independence Day, police said. The IED was recovered after a specific input generated by police, Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.

''An IED weighing approx. 25 to 30 Kgs recovered near Tahab Crossing on Circular road in #Pulwama by Police and Security Forces. A major #tragedy has been #averted by specific input generated by Pulwama Police,'' the ADGP Kashmir wrote on Twitter.

