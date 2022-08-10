IED recovered in Pulwama, police say 'major tragedy averted’
Security forces averted a major tragedy Wednesday by recovering an about 30-kg improvised explosive device IED in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir just days before the 75th Independence Day, police said. 25 to 30 Kgs recovered near Tahab Crossing on Circular road in Pulwama by Police and Security Forces.
- Country:
- India
Security forces averted a major tragedy Wednesday by recovering an about 30-kg improvised explosive device (IED) in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir just days before the 75th Independence Day, police said. The IED was recovered after a specific input generated by police, Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.
''An IED weighing approx. 25 to 30 Kgs recovered near Tahab Crossing on Circular road in #Pulwama by Police and Security Forces. A major #tragedy has been #averted by specific input generated by Pulwama Police,'' the ADGP Kashmir wrote on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ADGP
- Vijay Kumar
- Independence Day
- Kashmir
- Pulwama district
- Pulwama Police
- Jammu
ALSO READ
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar greets people of Maldives on their Independence Day
No Kashmiri Pandit resigned from J&K govt job after terror attacks: Govt
No Kashmiri Pandit working under PM's development package has resigned in protest: MHA
Twitter to place Centre's 'blocking orders' before K'taka HC in sealed covers
Elon Musk asks judge to start Twitter trial on Oct. 17