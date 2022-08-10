China military says tasks in Taiwan strait completed, troops to stay battle-ready
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 10-08-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 14:16 IST
- Country:
- China
China's military said on Wednesday it has "successfully completed" various tasks around Taiwan after around a week of drills.
The People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command said on its official Weibo account its troops will keep a close eye on changes in the situation in the Taiwan strait, will regularly conduct patrols and will continue to carry out military training so as to be combat-ready.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Eastern Theatre Command
- Taiwan
- China
Advertisement