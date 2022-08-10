Left Menu

China military says tasks in Taiwan strait completed, troops to stay battle-ready

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 10-08-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 14:16 IST
China military says tasks in Taiwan strait completed, troops to stay battle-ready
China's military said on Wednesday it has "successfully completed" various tasks around Taiwan after around a week of drills.

The People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command said on its official Weibo account its troops will keep a close eye on changes in the situation in the Taiwan strait, will regularly conduct patrols and will continue to carry out military training so as to be combat-ready.

