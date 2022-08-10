Left Menu

One apprehended for duping a Granthi of Gurudwara

A team of North District Cyber Police on Tuesday arrested a conman in Indore Madhya Pradesh for duping a Granthi of Gurudwara.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 10-08-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 14:25 IST
One apprehended for duping a Granthi of Gurudwara
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A team of North District Cyber Police on Tuesday arrested a conman in Indore Madhya Pradesh for duping a Granthi of Gurudwara. The accused has been identified as Sanjay Yadav, a resident of Madhya Pradesh who duped Granthi of a Gurudwara on the pretext of offering Kirtan Opportunity in the United States of America.

"The police received a complaint of cyber fraud in Cyber Police Station North District and in which Baldev Singh, head Granthi at Gurudwara in Delhi alleged that he was contacted by a person in name of providing Kirtan Opportunity in marriages and other cultural occasions in various cities of United States of America and was duped for Rs 1.25 lakhs. Ten mobile phones and eleven debit cards have been recovered from the possession of the accused person.

It has been reported that the accused used many mobile numbers and bank accounts for contacting the victim and duping him and also he is involved in similar criminal cases in Delhi and Mumbai. Following the case, the accused, on July 30 was booked in section 420 of the Indian Penal Code in Cyber Police Station North after that the police started an investigation regarding the case.

Technical analysis of call details and money transactions was done and it was found that the accused was operating from various locations in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. "The police raided various locations in Indore after analysing CCTV footage of the locations from where the accused withdrew the money. During raids one accused namely Sanjay Yadav, aged 51 years was apprehended from Indore, Madhya Pradesh and was arrested in the above-said case,' the police said.

Later, the accused admitted that he duped in name of payment for Visa Fee and Money Exchange. The accused Sanjay Yadav was produced before the concerned Court as per the provisions contained in the Criminal Procedure Code. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022