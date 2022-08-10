Russian defence ministry says it destroyed German-made anti-aircraft system in Mykolaiv region
Russia's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that Russian forces destroyed a German-supplied Gepard anti-aircraft system in use by Ukrainian forces in the Mykolaiv region.
In its daily briefing, the defence ministry also said it had shot down three Ukrainian warplanes in the Mykolaiv region, as well as seven HIMARS missiles in the neighbouring Kherson region.
Reuters was unable to independently verify the reports.
