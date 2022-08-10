Left Menu

Tunisian court suspends president's dismissal of 50 judges - lawyer

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 10-08-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 15:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Tunisia

A Tunisian administrative court suspended the dismissal of fifty judges who were fired by President Kais Saied in June, a lawyer told Reuters on Wednesday.

Saied dismissed 57 judges on June 1, accusing them of corruption and protecting terrorists - charges that the Tunisian Judges' Association said were mostly politically motivated.

The lawyer, Kamel Ben Massoud, told Reuters that the court had rejected the appeals of at least seven other judges.

