UP: Man, brother arrested for raping minor girl 28 years ago

A man and his brother were arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl here 28 years ago, police said on Wednesday.

While accused Guddu was arrested last week, his brother Naki Hasan was arrested on Wednesday, they said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar told PTI that a 12-year-old girl, who lived with her relatives under the Sadar Bazar police station area here, was allegedly raped by the two brothers several times in 1994 when she was alone at home.

Later, she gave birth to a boy. The child was handed over to a relative and the victim got married. However, her husband left her after he found out about the gang rape, he said.

A case was registered in the matter on March 4 last year at Sadar Bazar police station, he said.

On the basis of the victim's complaint, Naki and Guddu were asked to undergo a DNA test along with the complainant and her son, Kumar said.

Months after the FIR was lodged, the accused fled to Hyderabad and were hiding there. They were tracked with the help of local intelligence and mobile surveillance, he said.

Guddu was arrested last week. Naki, who was on the run, was arrested on Wednesday, the SP said.

Both accused have been sent to judicial custody, Kumar said.

