2 murder accused arrested with pistol, live rounds in Jammu

He said the two were involved in a murder in Gandhi Nagar area in 2019.While Gaganpreet was evading arrest for the past three years, Singh, who had been arrested earlier, had jumped parole in 2019, he said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-08-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 15:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two men wanted in a 2019 murder case were arrested here with arms and ammunition in their possession, police said on Wednesday. The accused, Malkeet Singh and Gaganpreet, both residents of Nanak Nagar, were arrested on Tuesday by a special police team, a police official said.

A pistol, a magazine and four rounds were found on Singh, while a sharp-edged weapon was seized from Gaganpreet, police said.

Police received information about their presence in Gandhi Nagar area and they were nabbed, the official said. He said the two were involved in a murder in Gandhi Nagar area in 2019.

While Gaganpreet was evading arrest for the past three years, Singh, who had been arrested earlier, had jumped parole in 2019, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

