Banned gutkha and tobacco products seized in Palghar; one held
Police seized banned gutkha and other tobacco products worth Rs 5.67 lakh in Maharashtra's Palghar district and arrested a 40-year-old man, police said on Wednesday. Gunny bags containing the banned items were found hidden in the seats of a car in the Nandore Naka area on Monday, a senior police officer said. A case has been registered under the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 and the Indian Penal Code.
