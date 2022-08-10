Left Menu

Banned gutkha and tobacco products seized in Palghar; one held

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 10-08-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 15:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Police seized banned gutkha and other tobacco products worth Rs 5.67 lakh in Maharashtra's Palghar district and arrested a 40-year-old man, police said on Wednesday. Gunny bags containing the banned items were found hidden in the seats of a car in the Nandore Naka area on Monday, a senior police officer said. A case has been registered under the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 and the Indian Penal Code.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

