Kerala: DYFI woman activist found dead, accused surrenders

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-08-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 16:24 IST
Kerala: DYFI woman activist found dead, accused surrenders
A woman activist of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M), was found strangled to death at her house in Chittilamchery in Kerala on Wednesday, police said.

The 24-year-old woman, identified as Suryapriya, was found dead in her room in the house, they said.

The shocking incident came to light after Sujesh, hailing from nearby Anakkappara, surrendered before the Alathur police confessing that he had killed the woman when she was alone at her home.

Police said the questioning of the youth was going on and the real motive could be ascertained after a detailed interrogation.

Suryapriya was the unit secretary of the DYFI in Kothanalloor area.

