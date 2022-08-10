Left Menu

Synthetic drug manufacturing unit busted in Hyderabad, 2 held

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-08-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 16:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A synthetic drug manufacturing unit was busted here and two persons were apprehended for allegedly making narcotic substances by using ephedrine and selling it to customers, police said on Wednesday.

Upon getting reliable information regarding the preparation of banned psychotropic substances/synthetic drugs at a laboratory, the police along with a drug inspector conducted a raid there and found two persons preparing synthetic drugs by using ephedrine and other chemicals, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh M Bhagwat said.

Police seized 53 grams of synthetic drugs, 3.6 kilograms of narcotic substances liquid, 12 bottles of methylamine, one LSD blot, one cocaine capsule, two cars and other incriminating material from the duo.

One of the accused worked as a junior scientist in various companies and later as a senior chemist, police said. Further probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

