Maha: SRPF jawan dies after having shot himself

A 35-year-old personnel of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) succumbed to the injuries on Wednesday after shooting himself with his service rifle, police said.

Anil Dashrat Gadve had allegedly shot himself in the neck while on duty on Tuesday, said a police official.

He was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Aurangabad where he died while being treated on Wednesday, the official said.

Gadve, attached to the SRPF's Group number 3 at Jalna, was reportedly facing some domestic issues, he said. Sadar Bazar police here are conducting further probe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)