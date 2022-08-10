Left Menu

Maha: SRPF jawan dies after having shot himself

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 10-08-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 17:06 IST
Maha: SRPF jawan dies after having shot himself
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old personnel of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) succumbed to the injuries on Wednesday after shooting himself with his service rifle, police said.

Anil Dashrat Gadve had allegedly shot himself in the neck while on duty on Tuesday, said a police official.

He was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Aurangabad where he died while being treated on Wednesday, the official said.

Gadve, attached to the SRPF's Group number 3 at Jalna, was reportedly facing some domestic issues, he said. Sadar Bazar police here are conducting further probe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming travellers; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming trave...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022