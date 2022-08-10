Left Menu

Dhami takes Tiranga campaign to tribal villages on Sino-India border

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday took the Centres Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to predominantly tribal villages on the India-China border in Chamoli district of the state.Holding the national flag in their hands and chanting Bharat Mata ki Jai, Army jawans as well as residents of nearly a dozen tribal villages joined the campaign enthusiastically.The programme was held in the border village of Malari, about 100 km from here.Tribal men and women of border villages like Kailashpur, Mahargaon, Kosha, Dronagiri, Niti, Bampa, Gamshali, Farkia, Jhelam, Kaga, Garpak and Malari participated in the programme.

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 10-08-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 18:57 IST
