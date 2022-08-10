Left Menu

Mechanic arrested for using tricolour to clean cars in JK's Doda

PTI | Bhadarwah/Jammu | Updated: 10-08-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 20:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old mechanic was arrested in Doda town for allegedly using the tricolour to clean vehicles at a repair shop.

“After a video went viral on social media about disrespect to the national flag ... we immediately lodged an FIR in PS Doda and arrested the person, who disrespected the national flag,” SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom said.

Umair Ahmed, the mechanic, has been booked under section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, he said.

Ahmed is employed at a workshop in Tondwah area of Doda, where the incident took place, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

