CFI wants 'Bharat Mata Pooja' in Mangaluru varsity to be dropped

The Campus Front of India has opposed the 'Bharat Mata Pooja' event scheduled to be held in Mangalore University on Thursday by calling it a religious programme.

The CFI that was at the centre of the hijab controversy earlier this year has also questioned why 'Mother India' is shown as holding a saffron flag and why a ''flawed'' Indian map is shown in the image.

According to sources, the students union of the varsity has organised the event on Thursday in the run up to the platinum jubilee of the Indian independence on August 15.

The CFI approached the district administration and submitted a memorandum demanding that the event be dropped as it was allegedly against the ethos of Indian Constitution and the Karnataka High Court verdict following the hijab row.

''The Mangalore University is organising the religious event in the name of 'Bharat Mata Pooja'. We from the Campus Front of India condemn it,'' Tajuddin, CFI Dakshina Kannada president, told reporters after submitting the memorandum on Wednesday.

He said, ''The way the poster of the event has gone viral on social media gives rise to this question why the Bharat Mata has saffron flag in her hand instead of a tricolour. Every citizen should condemn this.'' The Indian map in the poster shows present day Pakistan, portions of Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Myanmar as being a part of India, the CFI activist said.

Tajuddin was also upset that the university was allowing a religious event of worshiping 'Mother India', which had denied entry to six Muslim students of the Government Women Pre University College in Udupi on its campus for wearing hijab.

The women students, according to him, have been denied admission everywhere and now they were confined to their homes.

''Why is there a religious event of another community going on this campus? Why is the principal not talking on this issue? How did he give permission to this event? Where is social equality?” Tajuddin sought to know.

Meanwhile, an organiser from the students union said they have obtained permission from the college administration to organise the event on Thursday.

