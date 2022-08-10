12-year-old boy drowns in pond in Delhi

A 12-year-old boy drowned in a pond in southwest Delhi's Bijwasan village, police said on Wednesday. After reaching the spot, head constable Anil Lamba jumped into the pond and took out the child, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said. He was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) by the police personnel and immediately rushed to the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka, but the boy didn't survive, the DCP said. Six to seven children, aged between 10 to 12 years, were playing in the pond but the the deceased child went into the deep water, police added.

