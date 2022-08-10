Left Menu

U.N. expects 'big uptick' in applications for Ukraine grain shipments

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 22:04 IST
The United Nations expects to see a "big uptick" in applications for ships to export Ukraine grain after transit procedures were agreed by Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations, a senior U.N. official said on Wednesday.

The number of inbound vessels is expected to "grow in the near future" as grain deals are made, said Frederick Kenney, interim U.N. Coordinator at the Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul, which oversees a deal between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations to resume Ukraine grain exports.

