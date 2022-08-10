Left Menu

Be more accessible to public: Punjab DGP to police personnel on field duties

Any anti-social element should not be spared at any cost, he reiterated.The DGP was on his second round of field visit after a fortnight to hold a crime review meeting with police officers of the remaining four police ranges.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-08-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 23:02 IST
Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday directed all the police personnel on field duties to be more accessible to public and build a connection with them to ensure citizen-friendly policing.

''Be available in police stations to meet people and pick up their calls to listen to their issues calmly and resolve them,'' he asked them.

He stressed the need for building public trust, ''which will eventually help developing sources to identify bad elements in society''. Any anti-social element should not be spared at any cost, he reiterated.

The DGP was on his second round of field visit after a fortnight to hold a crime review meeting with police officers of the remaining four police ranges. He has covered four police ranges --Ferozepur, Faridkot, Bathinda and Patiala.

Each police personnel will be allocated one village and the latter will work as the eyes and ears for that village, he said.

DGP Yadav has also ordered all the district police chiefs to work in coordination with special units to eliminate gangster culture and drugs from the state.

As 50 per cent of the police force in the field has already been deployed in police stations after withdrawing them from non-core duties as a result of previous crime-review meetings, he stressed on the need to further strengthen the police stations and revive the basic policing.

He also proposed to deploy at least one quick reaction team (QRT) and two armed reserves per district having highly trained and well equipped police personnel.

With Independence Day around the corner, Yadav asked the police men to be alert and prepared to tackle any challenge, besides ordering them to keep vigil at all the sensitive places. PTI CHS VSD CK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

