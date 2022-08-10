Left Menu

Use only commercial vehicles for transportation: Delhi Transport dept

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 23:43 IST
Use only commercial vehicles for transportation: Delhi Transport dept
The Delhi government's Transport Department has directed local bodies and others entities to use only commercial vehicles for transportation, after instances of hiring of private vehicles were reported.

The order, issued by Navlendra Kumar Singh, joint commissioner, operations/enforcement, said only commercial /transport vehicles be used for hiring purposes, in order to avoid the penal provisions to be carried out by the enforcing agencies of the Transport Department.

''It has been brought to our notice that in certain cases, the departments/autonomous bodies/local bodies/undertaking etc under GNCT of Delhi are hiring private/non-Transport motor vehicles instead of Transport/Commerical vehicles, which is in violation of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder,'' read the order issued on August 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

