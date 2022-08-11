Left Menu

Apparent house explosion reported in southern Indiana

PTI | Evansville | Updated: 11-08-2022 00:39 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 00:39 IST
Apparent house explosion reported in southern Indiana
  • Country:
  • United States

Emergency crews are responding to an apparent explosion involving at least one house in the southern Indiana city of Evansville, according to several media reports.

No information has been released about casualties in the explosion that occurred at about 1 pm Wednesday, the Courier & Press of Evansville reported.

Aerial video posted on social media shows damage strewn in what appears to be a residential neighbourhood with numerous police and fire vehicles on the scene.

Evansville is in southern Indiana on the Kentucky border.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

