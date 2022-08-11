Left Menu

Yellen to IRS: No increase in middle-class audits if IRS gets more funding

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-08-2022 07:25 IST
Yellen to IRS: No increase in middle-class audits if IRS gets more funding
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the Internal Revenue Service commissioner on Wednesday that if the Inflation Reduction Act becomes law additional IRS resources should not be used to increase audit rates on taxpayers making under $400,000 a year.

"This means that, contrary to the misinformation from opponents of this legislation, small business or households earning $400,000 per year or less will not see an increase in the chances that they are audited," Yellen said in a letter to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig.

