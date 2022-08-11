Left Menu

J-K LG condemns terrorist attack in Rajouri

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday condemned the attack on a security forces camp in Rajouri district and vowed to deal with terrorists and their supporters in a befitting manner. Two terrorists carried out a fidayeen attack on an Army camp in Rajouri district in the early hours of Thursday, killing three soldiers.

11-08-2022
J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday condemned the attack on a security forces camp in Rajouri district and vowed to deal with terrorists and their supporters in a befitting manner. Two terrorists carried out a 'fidayeen' attack on an Army camp in Rajouri district in the early hours of Thursday, killing three soldiers. Both attackers were gunned down in the four-hour firefight that followed.

In a tweet, Sinha said, ''Strongly condemn despicable terrorist attack in Rajouri; tributes to brave soldiers who made supreme sacrifice. Heartfelt condolences to the families of the bravehearts martyred in the attack. We shall deal with evil designs of terrorists and their backers in a befitting manner''.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

