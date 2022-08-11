Chinese military frigates conducts three-day drill in South China Sea - state media

Chinese military frigates recently conducted a three-day drill in the South China Sea, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported on Thursday.

CCTV did not specify if these drills were related to the set of drills around Taiwan which ended on Wednesday and had been conducted in response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visit to the self-ruled island.

