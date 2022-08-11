Left Menu

CJI Ramana asks lawyers to wear masks in courtrooms

Judges are also getting it, the CJI told the lawyers at the start of court proceedings.While hearing a PIL on freebies, the bench, which also comprised Justice Krishna Murari, asked the lawyers to wear masks.I tested negative, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, adding that senior advocate A M Singhvi has tested positive.Oh I wish you a speedy recovery, the CJI said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 14:28 IST
CJI Ramana asks lawyers to wear masks in courtrooms
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Thursday advised lawyers to wear masks in courtrooms, saying staffers and judges were contracting COVID-19 infection.

''Please wear a mask. The majority of our staff and colleagues are getting it (COVID-19). Judges are also getting it,'' the CJI told the lawyers at the start of court proceedings.

While hearing a PIL on freebies, the bench, which also comprised Justice Krishna Murari, asked the lawyers to wear masks.

''I tested negative,'' Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, adding that senior advocate A M Singhvi has tested positive.

''Oh! I wish you a speedy recovery,'' the CJI said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
2
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan
3
NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, track explosive space weather events

NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, ...

 Global
4
Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ringed planet

Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ring...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022