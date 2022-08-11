CJI Ramana asks lawyers to wear masks in courtrooms
Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Thursday advised lawyers to wear masks in courtrooms, saying staffers and judges were contracting COVID-19 infection.
''Please wear a mask. The majority of our staff and colleagues are getting it (COVID-19). Judges are also getting it,'' the CJI told the lawyers at the start of court proceedings.
While hearing a PIL on freebies, the bench, which also comprised Justice Krishna Murari, asked the lawyers to wear masks.
''I tested negative,'' Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, adding that senior advocate A M Singhvi has tested positive.
''Oh! I wish you a speedy recovery,'' the CJI said.
