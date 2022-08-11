Left Menu

Germany's Scholz: no plans for China visit

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-08-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 15:45 IST
Olaf Scholz Image Credit: Flickr
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has no concrete plans yet for a visit to China, he said on Thursday.

There were talks but no date had been set yet, Scholz said at a news conference in Berlin. He stressed the importance of German companies not being too dependent on China but being able to rely on diversified supply chains.

