Tamil Nadu police arrests 6 for gang raping, robbing woman

Six people were arrested on Thursday for gang-raping a woman in a car near the Porur region of Tamil Nadu's Chennai, police said. The accused also snatched the victim's jewellery.

"Six persons were arrested for allegedly raping a woman at knifepoint in a car near Porur, Chennai. They took away 15 sovereigns of gold jewellery from the woman. Based on the woman's complaint, a case has been registered," the Tamil Nadu police informed. The incident took place when the woman from Porur, aged 40 years, was travelling with a driver in her own car at night.

Quoting the victim, the police claimed that the woman was travelling in the car from Porur near Kolathuvancheri, when some men, intoxicated with ganja blocked their vehicle and threatened the driver with a knife. They attacked the driver and took her the woman to a deserted place surrounded by brambles. The police arrested Suriya Prakash (21), Dinesh (28) Ganesh (19), Karuppaiah (27), Santosh (21), and Subash (19). The accused were taken into custody and produced before a court.

It is further revealed that the sale of ganja is increasing in the Kolathuvancheri area of the state. There have been reports that intoxicated addicts often indulge in incidences of robbery and other crimes. (ANI)

