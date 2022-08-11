Suryawanshi new MMRDA Additional Metropolitan Commissioner

Senior IAS officer Dr Vijay Suryawanshi on Thursday took charge as the Additional Metropolitan Commissioner of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

A 2006 batch IAS officer, Suryawanshi was earlier Municipal Commissioner of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation near Mumbai. He has also served as district collector of Raigad and Gondia districts.

An alumnus of Sainik School Satara, Suryawanshi was also the Chief Executive Officer of Palghar and Kolhapur Zilla Parishads.

As Kolhapur ZP CEO, he initiated the Operation Kayapalat programme to improve public health parameters in Primary Health Centres. This became the basis for the national level Kayakalp Awards for public health organisations.

In Kolhapur, he set up India's first Zilla Parishad residential sports school, which has produced many winners at national and international level.

As district collector of Raigad, Suryawanshi implemented a scheme to provide five acre land to widows of war veterans.

