Gunman exits Lebanon bank, ending hostage situation

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 11-08-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 20:59 IST
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

A Lebanese man who had held six people hostage at gunpoint inside a commercial bank in Beirut for around six hours exited the bank on Thursday evening, a Reuters journalist said.

He lifted his hands in salute as he exited the bank accompanied by security forces. No hostages appeared to be harmed, according to the Lebanese Red Cross. (Writing by Maya Gebeily; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

