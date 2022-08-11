AP Guv asks people to hoist national flag on homes

Amaravati, Aug 11 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Thursday called upon people of the state to make the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign a grand success by hoisting the national flag on their residences.

Speaking at a function at the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada, the Governor said, “Bring the national flag home and hoist it from August 13 to 15 as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The flag represents the hopes and aspirations of the people and is a symbol of our national pride.'' The Governor felicitated serving and retired personnel of the Eastern Naval Command, who won the Gallantry Awards, at the Raj Bhavan as part of the AKAM.

Harichandan said a visit to the National War Memorial in New Delhi was a memorable moment for him as he could pay tributes to the martyrs, the brave war heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

As the country celebrated the 75th anniversary of Independence, the Governor exhorted the people to make the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign a grand success.

Commodore Varun Singh and Capt. Milind Mohan Mokashi (Shaurya Chakra), Capt. A K Thomurothu, Commanders Shailender Singh, G B Yaduvanshi, Dhirender Bisht and Lt. Commander Manu Mishra were among those felicitated by the Governor on the occasion.

