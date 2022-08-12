Left Menu

Lumpy skin disease: Protecting cattle priority of state govt, says Rajasthan CM Gehlot

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-08-2022 00:11 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 00:06 IST
Lumpy skin disease: Protecting cattle priority of state govt, says Rajasthan CM Gehlot
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said his government is making all efforts to protect cattle amid the outbreak of lumpy skin disease.

The chief minister said he recently met Union Animal Husbandry Minister Parshottam Rupala at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi and discussed the steps needed to contain the spread of the disease.

Rupala assured that the central government would extend full cooperation to the state government, he claimed.

In an official statement, Gehlot said the chief secretary of the state is continuously monitoring the situation and meetings with all district collectors are being held regularly.

Conservation and promotion of cow progeny is the priority of the state government, Gehlot said.

He said the period of grant for gaushalas in the state has been increased from six months to nine months and his government is committed to the protection and promotion of livestock.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open ticket sales; Rugby-Shaken Barrett feared worst after shocking hit against Springboks and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open tic...

 Global
2
PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their chances

PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their cha...

 Germany
3
France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

 France
4
World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention with Rwandan leader; Wildfires rage, farmers struggle as another heatwave bakes western Europe and more

World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022