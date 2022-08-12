Youth League activists wave black flags at Minister Veena George

Activists of the Youth League, the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League on Friday waved black flags at Kerala Health Minister Veena George, who was in the district for an official event.

Police arrested five Youth League activists who attempted to jump in front of the convoy of the minister. ''They were hiding along the route. As the minister's convoy reached the Kumbala-Kasaragod border, they attempted to block the car. We stopped them and took them into custody,'' police told PTI.

The activists were later arrested.

The Youth League workers were protesting against the alleged lack of medical facilities in the Kasaragod district.

