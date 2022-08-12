Left Menu

MP: Two foetuses found dumped in Bhopal; probe underway

Two foetuses were found dumped in two different areas of Madhya Pradeshs Bhopal city, police said on Friday. There was no womens hospital in the area where the foetus was found, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 12-08-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 13:41 IST
MP: Two foetuses found dumped in Bhopal; probe underway
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two foetuses were found dumped in two different areas of Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city, police said on Friday. A foetus was found floating in a swollen drain in front of the government-run Sultania Hospital three days ago, inspector Rakesh Sahu of Taliya police station said.

''A hospital tag was found on the foetus. We have sent it for post-mortem to ascertain the sex and age,'' the official said.

According to the police, a woman who was treated at the hospital may have dumped the foetus.

Similarly, another foetus was found in a puddle on a field under Katara Hills police station two days ago, area inspector Bhaan Singh Prajapati said.

The body has been sent to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here to ascertain its age. There was no women's hospital in the area where the foetus was found, he said, adding that a further probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their chances

PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their cha...

 Germany
2
World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention with Rwandan leader; Wildfires rage, farmers struggle as another heatwave bakes western Europe and more

World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention w...

 Global
3
France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

 France
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open ticket sales; Rugby-Shaken Barrett feared worst after shocking hit against Springboks and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open tic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022