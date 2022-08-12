Left Menu

West Bengal: BJP workers rejoice, distribute sweets in Birbhum after CBI nabs Anubrata Mondal

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party workers rejoiced and distributed sweets among people in Birbhum, following the arrest of TMC district president Anubrata Mondal in a cattle smuggling case.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 12-08-2022 13:48 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 13:48 IST
West Bengal: BJP workers rejoice, distribute sweets in Birbhum after CBI nabs Anubrata Mondal
BJP workers rejoice, distribute sweets in Birbhum after CBI nabs Anubrata Mondal (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party workers rejoiced and distributed sweets among people in Birbhum, following the arrest of TMC district president Anubrata Mondal in a cattle smuggling case. On Thursday, workers distributed 'Nakuldana' and 'Batasa' to locals in celebration and played the drums.

The TMC leader was arrested by CBI yesterday which later got Mondal's custody for 10 days. Notably, Mondal is known to be a close aide of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and another party leader to be arrested within a month.

Earlier Partha Chatterjee was arrested in connection with the WB SSC recruitment scam case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 5 had sent a notice to Mondal for interrogation in connection with a cattle smuggling case, sources said. Mondal had skipped CBI summons several times.

Mondal was asked to appear in the CBI office at Nizam's Palace in Kolkata on Monday, August 8. The CBI on September 21, 2020, had arrested a former Border Security Force (BSF) Commandant, in connection with illegal cattle smuggling across the Indo-Bangladesh border. Anubrata Mondal's name came under the scanner during the investigation of the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their chances

PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their cha...

 Germany
2
World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention with Rwandan leader; Wildfires rage, farmers struggle as another heatwave bakes western Europe and more

World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention w...

 Global
3
France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

 France
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open ticket sales; Rugby-Shaken Barrett feared worst after shocking hit against Springboks and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open tic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022