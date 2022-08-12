West Bengal: BJP workers rejoice, distribute sweets in Birbhum after CBI nabs Anubrata Mondal

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party workers rejoiced and distributed sweets among people in Birbhum, following the arrest of TMC district president Anubrata Mondal in a cattle smuggling case. On Thursday, workers distributed 'Nakuldana' and 'Batasa' to locals in celebration and played the drums.

The TMC leader was arrested by CBI yesterday which later got Mondal's custody for 10 days. Notably, Mondal is known to be a close aide of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and another party leader to be arrested within a month.

Earlier Partha Chatterjee was arrested in connection with the WB SSC recruitment scam case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 5 had sent a notice to Mondal for interrogation in connection with a cattle smuggling case, sources said. Mondal had skipped CBI summons several times.

Mondal was asked to appear in the CBI office at Nizam's Palace in Kolkata on Monday, August 8. The CBI on September 21, 2020, had arrested a former Border Security Force (BSF) Commandant, in connection with illegal cattle smuggling across the Indo-Bangladesh border. Anubrata Mondal's name came under the scanner during the investigation of the case. (ANI)

