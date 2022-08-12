Cop injured as terrorists open fire at security personnel in J-K's Bijbehara
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 12-08-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 15:46 IST
A policeman was injured on Friday when terrorists attacked a team of security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said.
''#Terrorists fired upon joint Naka party of police/CRPF in #Bijbehara area of #Anantnag,'' the Kashmir Zone Police wrote on Twitter.
A policeman sustained injuries in the attack and was rushed to a hospital for treatment, the police said.
The area has been cordoned off and a search is in progress, they added.
